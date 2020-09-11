PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 6 Day 1 results and overall standings

Day 1 of Week 6 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded. Teams from Groups A and B battled it out over six matches. Morph Team topped the day with 41 kills and 87 points.

The League Stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams advancing to the finals, scheduled from 25th to 27th September.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

The first day of the last week of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia began with The Pillars Slayer winning the first match on Miramar.

The second game on Vikendi meant a victory for Morph Team, who notched up fourteen kills. Alter Ego Esports then emerged victorious in the third match on Erangel, thanks to eleven eliminations. Louvre Kings emerged victorious in the fourth match on Sanhok after claiming nine kills.

Boom Esports then claimed the fifth match on Miramar by obtaining nine kills, following which RRQ Ryu finished on top in the last game on Erangel, registering ten kills.

Louvre Kings finished in the second place after accumulating 66 points, while RRQ Ryu gained 64 points and secured the third spot.

On the overall table, ION Esports climbed to the first spot with 707 points, while Aura remained on the third position with 647 points after 66 matches. Bigetron RA slipped to the second spot with 694 points in 60 games.

Top five individual kill leaders after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 6 day 1

PMPL S2 Indonesia

ION Redfacen is leading the individual kills leaderboard at the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia with 128 kills. Bigetron Zuxxy is in the second place with 104 kills, while his teammate Bigetron Ryzen is third with 96 kills. Aura Jayden is in the fourth place with 94 frags, with the top-five rounded out by RRQ Nerpehko with 85 kills.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 6 Groups

Here are groups for Week 6: