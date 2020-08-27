Create
PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 2 Day 2 results and standings

Modified 27 Aug 2020, 22:54 IST
Day 2 of Week 2 of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG concluded with Axis NRL FMX topping the points tally for the day. Groups B and C battled each other in four different matches. The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September, in which 24 teams are fighting for berths in the finals. Team Secret is leading the overall table with 248 points and 111 kills.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 2 Day 2 top eight
PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 2 Day 2 top eight

The finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

The first match was played on Sanhok; where Team SMG won with five kills. Axis got six kills. Damansara Esports won the second match on Erangel thanks to nine kills, while Axis notched 11 kills.

Axis then won the third match on Miramar after registering eleven kills. Secret had five kills. The last and fourth match on Vikendi was clinched by Tara Assasino with eight kills. Team Bosskurr eliminated seven players to the lobby.

Axis topped the day with 62 points, followed by Resurgence My, on 47 points. Fan-favorites Team Secret garnered 44 points. Axis also claimed 28 kills in four matches on Day 2. Yoodo Gank leads in kill points with 113 frags.

J8 Esports is in second position on the overall PMPL Season 2 MY/SG kills leaderboard with 107 kills and 219 points.

The groups are reshuffled every week, based on the results from the previous week, in which the top six teams of the week are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 2 groups

Published 27 Aug 2020, 22:54 IST

