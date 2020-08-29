PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 2 Day 3 results and standings

Day 3 of Week 2 of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG concluded with Team Secret topping the points tally for the day. Groups A and C battled each other in four different matches. The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September, in which 24 teams are fighting for berths in the finals. Team Secret also lead the overall table with 313 points and 137 kills.

The finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

The first match was played on Miramar, where Axis Nrl Mpx clinched the chicken dinner with fourteen kills. Team Secret took seven kills. Geek Fam won the second match on Erangel thanks to eight kills. The team notched 52 points on Day 3 and are placed second in the overall points table.

Damansara Esports claimed the third match on Vikendi after registering nine kills. They bagged 51 points for the day. The last and fourth match on Sanhok saw Team Secret come out on top with eleven kills.

Team Secret topped the day with 26 kills and 65 points, followed by Yoodo Gank with 31 kills and 54 points. Axis Nrl Mpx bagged 52 points. Geek Fam is in the second position overall with 260 points, while Yoodo Gank lead the kills leaderboard with 144 frags, and are in third place in the overall table.

The groups are reshuffled every week at the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG, based on the results from the previous week, in which the top six teams of the week are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG tournament format

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG schedule