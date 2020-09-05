PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 3 Day 3 results and standings

Day 3 of Week 3 of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG concluded with TRX Elementus topping the points tally for the day. Groups A and C battled each other in four matches. The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September. Team Secret leads the overall table with 535 points and 250 kills.

The Finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

The first match was played on Miramar, where Kingsmen clinched the Chicken Dinner with eight kills, while Team Secret took ten kills.

J8 Esports claimed the second match on Erangel with ten kills. The team notched 39 points on the day to be placed fifth on the overall PMPL Season 2 MY/SG points table.

Dingoz MZ clinched the third match on Vikendi after registering six kills, also bagging 48 points for the day.

The last and fourth match on Sanhok saw EZZY LX coming out on top with eight kills.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG (middle eight)

Yoodo slip up at the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG

As mentioned, TRX topped the day with 25 kills and 58 points, followed by Dingoz with 22 kills and 48 points. Secret secured third place with 29 kills and 45 points.

Ned Brotherhood are second overall with 373 points, while fan-favourites Yoodo Gank slipped to seventh place with 197 kills and 353 points. Geek Fam are in the third position with 161 kills and 372 points.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG (bottom eight)

The groups are reshuffled every week at the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG, based on results from the previous week. The top six teams of the week are grouped into three different pools.