The Grand Finals of the Pubg Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand is scheduled to be held from 25th September to 27th September.

The top 16 teams from the Regular Season of the PMPL S2 Thailand will battle it out for three days in the Finals. Many things are at stake for these participating teams, ranging from the massive prize pool, to a ticket for the PMPL SEA S2 Finals.The top two teams will directly qualify for the PMPL SEA S2 Finals.

PMPL S2 Thailand Regular season champions

Power888 KPS was recently crowned as the champions of the Regular Season of the PMPL S2 Thailand. They also secured a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia S2 Finals.

PUBG MOBILE PL Season 2 Thailand Grand Finals teams

Here are the teams that will play the Grand Finals:

#1 Power888KPS

#2 Faze Clan

#3 Made in Thailand(Mith)

#4 Valdus The Murder

#5 RRQ Athena

#6 Tokio Striker

#7 Daytrade Gaming

#8 Golden Cat

#9 Purple Mood Esports

#10 LYNX Thailand

#11 King of Gamers Club

#12 Pyramid Esport X

#13 Team Secret Thailand

#14 Sharper Esports

#15 The Myth Esports

#16 Onyx Esports

PMPL S2 Thailand 2020 Grand Finals Schedule :

PMPL S2 Thailand Grand Finals schedule

The Finals will feature 15 matches in total, with five games being played on each day.

Advertisement

Scrim Match

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3 : Sanhok

Match 4: Vikendi

Match 5: Erangel

Pubg Mobile Pro League South East Asia Season 2 (PMPL SEA FINALS S2 ) is a 16 team tournament between South Asian Countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Wildcard (Myanmar, Philippines, etc).

SEA Finals slots from PMPL S2 Thailand finals

The top four teams from the tournament will qualify for the Pubg Mobile Global Championship 2020 - a 2 million USD global tournament scheduled for late November this year. Pubg Mobile World League Champions - Bigetron RA and Futbolist, from the east and west regions respectively, are invited directly to the PMGC 2020.