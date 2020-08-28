PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 3 Day 1 overall standings

Week 3 of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand has kicked off. The fan favourites continued their fine form from last week, and performed magnificently on the opening day of the new one.

Overall standings of PMPL Season 2 Thailand after Week 3 Day 1

PUBG Mobile Premier League Season 2 Thailand overall standings

PW888 has continued dominating the PMPL Season 2 Thailand into the third week. They accumulated a total of six chicken dinners, thanks to some fantastic consistency, on the first day of the week. With 122 frag points and 165 placement points, the team stand in first place in the overall leaderboard with 287 points and a lead of nine points over their closest competitors, Faze Clan.

The latter, on the other hand, have tried their best to dethrone the runaway leaders by coming incredibly close to PW888. Faze have accumulated a total of 278 points with two chicken dinners. They have 129 kills to their name, which is the highest by any team so far in the league.

The PMPL Season 2 Thailand overall kills leaderboard shows how deadly and aggressive the team has been on the battlefield. Faze also secured its spot in the top two by creating a considerable margin of 51 points between themselves and third-placed Purple Mood (PLM).

The team in the final podium position also showed great gameplay on the opening day of the week. By surpassing heavyweights like RRQ Athena and King Of Gamers (KOG), they have climbed up to No 3. PLM currently have 227 points in total, with 96 kills and two chicken dinners to their name.

MiTH and Goldencat also utilised the opportunity to climb up the PMPL Season 2 Thailand leaderboard, thanks to the rest struggling to settle in on Day 1. Inconsistent play from teams like Valdus: The Murder and KOG has seen MiTH and Goldencat reach fourth and fifth places with 215 and 210 points, respectively.

Some other favourites like RRQ Athena & DayTrade's absence on the day saw them fall to sixth and 11th, respectively. The other well-known side, Team Secret TH, also continued to struggle this week. Despite a brilliant start in Week 1, they've lost all the momentum and are currently in 18th position with 126 total points.

Top five kill leaders after PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 3 Day 1