PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

The PMPL Season 2 Thailand has seen the end of the second day of Week 3. Day 2 showcased some action-packed games, and has shuffled the lower middle section of leaderboard.

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 3 Day 2

PMPL Season 2 Thailand overall standings

A total of five games were played on Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand. The first game played on Erangel was won by DayTrade, their third chicken dinner in the league. The team have accumulated a total of 222 points with 112 kills in 25 matches.

The second game on Miramar was saw heavyweights PW888 Esports triumph. The team have now collected seven chicken dinners overall. The team also leads the leaderboard with 148 kills and 337 points. With their dominant gameplay, PW888 have opened up a 59-point margin over closest competitors Faze Clan.

The third game played in Sanhok was clinched by Onyx Esports. After constantly underperforming throughout the PMPL Season 2 Thailand, the team finally made a comeback with their first chicken dinner. Struggling in the bottom third of the table, Onyx have accumulated 161 points with 81 kills.

The fourth game played in Vikendi was claimed by Lynx TH. Despite having only two chicken dinners in 30 games, the team made their way into the top ten overall. Lynx have 209 points with 95 kill points to their name.

The fifth and final game of the day played in Erangel was won by Team Secret TH. Finally, after a series of disappointing games and struggling in the bottom third in the standings, the team climbed up to 14th place. With only two chicken dinners in 30 matches, Team Secret has earned 181 points and 117 kills overall at the PMPL Season 2 Thailand.

Fan favourites such as Faze Clan, MiTH and RRQ Athena have performed really well to defend their place in the top ten, despite lacking chicken dinners in the second day.

Although topping the leaderboard will be very difficult for them, due to the massive difference of points created by PW888, RRQ and Faze have five more matches left to play this week and end their journeyon a high.