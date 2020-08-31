PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 3 overall standings

The PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 3 has concluded successfully, with the final day showcasing some nail-biting action and a race to top the table. PW888 continued to dominate, and successfully defended top spot come the end of the day. The team has 337 points in total, with seven chicken dinners at the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 3 overall standings

The first match of Day 3, Week 3 of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand, on Erangel, was won by The Myth Esports. With a third chicken dinner in 30 matches, the team climbed up to the tenth position in the points table, with a total of 219 points and 98 kills.

The second match, played in Miramar, went in favour of Sharper Esports. With their first and only chicken dinner of the tournament in 30 games, Sharper jump up to 15th spot, surpassing King Of Gamers (KOG). As of now, Sharper has collected a total of 206 points, with 89 kills.

The third game on Sanhok was won by Team RRQ Athena. A chicken dinner coming after a long time has relieved the team's fans, and RRQ seem to be back on track again at the PMPL Season 2 Thailand. Despite consistent placements in the top ten, the side couldn't convert those advantages into a win for multiple days.

Finally, with a third chicken dinner in 30 matches, the team has climbed up to the third place. As of now, they have earned a total of 304 points with 109 kills, and are only 34 points away from snatching top spot from PW888.

The fourth game, played in Vikendi, was won by Onyx Esports. Onyx performed really well in the third week. In 30 games, they have earned 209 points, with 103 kills. Despite having zero chicken dinners in the first two weeks of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand, Onyx has improved a lot this week, with two chicken dinners coming in this time. Right now, Onyx stand in the 12th spot.

The fifth and final game of the day was won by Faze Clan. With a chicken dinner in the last game, the team has narrowed the point margin between themselves and the table toppers PW888. With 336 points in 30 matches, Faze Clan is only one point away from snatching top spot. The massive 154 kill points show how aggressive the team has been.

The fan favourites such as KOG and Team Secret TH struggled again. Despite a comeback on the second day by the latter, they are placed 20th, while KOG are in 16th.