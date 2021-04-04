PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend 2 day 3 overall standings

The third day of the second super-weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Spring 2021 came to an end with three matches played.

Due to a power cut in Bangladesh, the officials decided to postpone the last two matches of the day for an unknown future date.

The PMPL is a marquee tournament for the South Asian esports scene and boasts a massive prize pool of $150k.

PMPL season 3 super weekend 2 day 3: Overall standings

PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend Overall standings after week 2 day 3

The third day of the second super-weekend started with the first match being played on Erangel. The match was won by Skylight Gaming with 12 frags to its name. Stalwart Flex finished second in this match with 11 kills, followed by Venom Legends in third place with eight kills.

The second match of the day was played on Miramar and was won by SEAL Nine with eight kills to its name. Following it in second place was 7Sea Esports with eight kills.

DRS Gaming claimed a third-place finish with five kills. PN Crew came third in placement points but slipped to fifth in match ranking as it couldn't eliminate any enemy.

The third match, once again played on Erangel, was won by Venom Legends with 14 eliminations, followed by A1 Esports with six kills. DRS Gaming secured third while Trained to Kill secured fourth place in the match with three and four kills.

Zeus Esports got eliminated early and managed to grab seven frags as their fragger Icy alone eliminated all seven enemies.

At the end of the 28 matches, Zeus Esports from Mongolia leads the overall points table with a total of 142 kills and 294 points.

Following it in second place is DRS Gaming, with 119 kills and 250 points. Carnage Esports slipped to the third spot with 94 kills and 239 points.