PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand Super weekend 1 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the first Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Thailand came to an end today after an enthralling day of action. At the end of the day Valdus the Murder led the overall standings with 42 kill points and 86 overall points. Finishing behind them in second place was Team Bacon with 32 kills and 81 points. QConfirm sat at the third spot in the points table with 23 kills and 64 points.

Earlier, during the Weekdays, which lasted for a period of 3 days (Wednesday to Friday), the top 16 teams qualified for the first Super Weekend. Overall points from the three Super Weekends will be taken into consideration while deciding the winners of the PMPL: Thailand League Stage.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Super weekend 1 day 1 overall standings:

The day started off with the first match being played on Sanhok. It was won by Qconfirm with seven kills, followed by Team flash with eight kills.

Valdus The Murder claimed the second match on Erangel with 15 kills.The third match, played on Sanhok, was once again claimed by Valdus. E29 came second with three kills.

The fourth game, played on Miramar, saw a win for Team KOG with nine kills, and they were followed by Valdus with 10 kills.

Bacon Time won the fifth match on Erangel with nine kills. The sixth and final match was won by Myth with 12 kills.

Top 5 MVP after day 1

Three players from Valdus The Murder - Synx, Martin, and Concept, finished in the top 5 of the MVP leaderboards at the end of Day 1, with seventeen, nine, and ten kills respectively.

With a day and six matches to go in the first Super Weekend, it will be interesting to see who emerges at the top of the table. A lead on the points table at this early stage would come as a huge morale booster to any of the competing teams.