PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 2 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 2 came to an end after another exciting weekday. At the end of the day, Made in Thailand, who led the points table at the end of Day 1, continued to dominate, and maintained their top spot with 71 kills and 161 points.

Following them in second place was Purple Mood Esport with 28 kills and 83 points to their name. E29 Esports Gaming finished third at the end of the day with 40 kills and 78 points.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 2 day 2 :

PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 2 Overall standings after day 2

The second day of the second week started with the first match being played on Sanhok. This match was claimed by Made in Thailand (MiTH) with eight kills to their name. Purple Mood Esport claimed second spot in this match with six frags, while Sharper Esports finished third without any kills.

The second match of the day, played on Miramar, was won by Team RRQ with 16 kills. Made in Thailand (MiTH) finished second in this match with 10 kills, while Sharper Esports again finished third, this time adding seven kills to their tally.

The third and the fourth matches of the day, played on Sanhok and Miramar, were won by The Myth Esport and The Infinity, with seven and 11 kills to their names respectively.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Power88KPS with 11 kills to their name. Following them in second place was Bacon Time with five kills to their name. The third place in this match was claimed by Faze Clan with six kills.

Top 3 Fraggers Weekdays

In the overall kill leaderboards for the weekdays, SchwepXz continued to maintain his top spot with 36 kills and 7627 damage. Noizz from Team RRQ jumped up to second spot post today's matches with 31 kills and 6413 damage, while the third spot was claimed by Velmoth from Team Flash.

Valdus Esports and King of Gamers Club, who finished first and second in the first super weekend, are currently out of contention to be in the Top 16 teams for the second super-weekend.

Team Summary after PMPL week 2 day 2

With just a single day in the weekday play remaining, it will be interesting to see if these top teams come back and make their place in the Top 16 or if they miss out on a place for the second super-weekend of the PMPL.