PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 3 results and overall standings

The third day of the final stage of PUBG Mobile World League East Season Zero, i.e. PMWL 2020 East Finals has concluded. In the finals, a total of 16 teams that have qualified from the League Play Stage will compete against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000.

A total of six games were played on the third day of the PMWL 2020 East Finals. After Day 3, Bigetron RA sits on the top of the leaderboard with 217 points and two Chicken Dinners. They are followed by RRQ Athena and U Level Up Esports, who have 217 and 213 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 3 overall standings

PMWL 2020 East Finals (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of the PMWL 2020 East Finals:

#1 Bigetron RA - 217 points (86 kills)

#2 RRQ Athena - 217 points (79 kills)

#3 U Level Up Esports - 213 points (71 kills)

#4 Box Gaming - 211 points (89 kills)

Advertisement

#5 Orange Rock - 199 points (81 kills)

#6 TeamIND - 177 points (80 kills)

#7 TSM-Entity - 163 points (85 kills)

#8 MegaStars - 161 points (56 kills)

#9 T1 - 151 points (57 kills)

#10 Valdus The Murder - 143 points (73 kills)

#11 SynerGE - 121 points (42 kills)

#12 Team Secret - 119 points (44 kills)

#13 GXR Celtz - 118 points (39 kills)

#14 King of Gamers Club - 115 points (40 kills)

#15 Yoodo Gank - 104 points (37 kills)

#16 Reject Scarlet - 94 points (34 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 East Finals will go on for four days and a total of 24 games (six matches a day) will be played. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings.