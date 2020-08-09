PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 4 results and overall standings, BTR emerge champions

The final stage of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East Season Zero has finally concluded. Bigetron RA Esports have been crowned as the champions of the tournament. In the finals, a total of 16 teams battled it out against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000.

A total of 24 games were played in the PMWL 2020 East Finals over the course of four days. Bigetron RA won PMWL East 2020 by securing 287 points and two chicken dinners. They were followed by Orange Rock and RRQ Athena, who had 278 and 276 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 4 overall standings

PMWL 2020 East Finals (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here are the overall standings after Day 4 of the PMWL 2020 East Finals:

#1 Bigetron RA - 287 points (113 kills)

#2 Orange Rock - 278 points (111 kills)

#3 RRQ Athena - 276 points (101 kills)

#4 Box Gaming - 270 points (118 kills)

#5 U Level Up Esports - 256 points (92 kills)

#6 TSM-Entity - 237 points (112 kills)

#7 T1 - 223 points (89 kills)

#8 Valdus The Murder - 205 points (93 kills)

#9 TeamIND - 202 points (90 kills)

#10 MegaStars - 188 points (69 kills)

#11 SynerGE - 177 points (61 kills)

#12 King of Gamers Club - 169 points (61 kills)

#13 Reject Scarlet - 165 points (65 kills)

#14 GXR Celtz - 152 points (53 kills)

#15 Team Secret - 150 points (63 kills)

#16 Yoodo Gank - 142 points (46 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

PUBG Mobile fans can watch the highlights and the stream of PMWL East 2020 finals on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel.