PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Season Zero schedule explained
- The PUBG Mobile World League East Season Zero is scheduled from 10th July to 9th August.
- PMWL 2020 East Season Zero finals will be held from 7th to 9th August.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 03 Jul 2020, 13:22 IST
The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East Season Zero will be conducted from 10th July to 9th August, and will start at 6:00 pm IST each day. However, the schedule — which was released recently — led to a lot of confusion among fans regarding how the event format would actually be.
We have taken a look at the same, and will clear your confusions.
PMWL 2020 East Season Zero schedule
1) Opening Weekend
- 10th July, Friday: Opening weekend Day 1
- 11th July, Saturday: Opening weekend Day 2
- 12th July, Sunday: Opening weekend Day 3
- 20 teams divided into five groups of four sides each
- Five games daily, and a total of 15 matches to be played
Rankings after 15 matches of the overall opening weekend will decide the grouping of teams at the league stage
Advertisement
2) League Stage (Qualifier round for Super Weekend)
- Five groups of four teams each, based on their opening weekend performances
- Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday
- Five matches daily, 10 matches each week
- Top 16 from each week of league stage will book their slots in the super weekend for that corresponding week
- 14th July, Tuesday: League stage Week 1, Day 1
- 15th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 1, Day 2
- 21st July, Tuesday: League stage Week 2, Day 1
- 22 July, Wednesday: League stage Week 2, Day 2
- 28 July, Tuesday: League stage Week 3, Day 1
- 29th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 3, Day 2
3) Super Weekend
- Top 16 teams from the league stage every week will play
- Three days, matches every weekend
- Five matches daily, 15 per week
- Super weekend points table will decide the actual league standings
- 17th July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 1
- 18th July, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 2
- 19th July, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 3
- 24th July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 1
- 25th July, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 2
- 26th July, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 3
- 31st July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 1
- 1st August, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 2
- 2nd August, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 3
After nine days of the super weekend, cumulative points of teams will decide the top 16 sides which will qualify for the finals
4) Finals
- 16 teams
- Six matches daily
- 18 matches in total
- 7th August: Finals Day 1
- 8th August: Finals Day 2
- 9th August: Finals Day 3
The table topper will be declared as the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero winners. The prize pool of the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero is a huge 425,000 USD
The participating teams for the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero are:
- 1. Valdus eSports
- 2. Bigetron RA
- 3. BOX Gaming
- 4. Team Secret
- 5. YooDoo Gank
- 6. King of Gamers Club
- 7. RRQ Athena
- 8. MORPH Team
- 9. Celtz
- 10. MegaStars
- 11. Team IND
- 12. Orange Rock
- 13. TSM-ENTITY
- 14. Nova-Godlike
- 15. SynerGE
- 16. U Level Up
- 17. T1
- 18. Reject Scarlett
- 19. FreeStyle
- 20. No Chance Team
Advertisement