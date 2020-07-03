PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Season Zero schedule explained

The PUBG Mobile World League East Season Zero is scheduled from 10th July to 9th August.

PMWL 2020 East Season Zero finals will be held from 7th to 9th August.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

PMWL 2020 East Season Zero schedule

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East Season Zero will be conducted from 10th July to 9th August, and will start at 6:00 pm IST each day. However, the schedule — which was released recently — led to a lot of confusion among fans regarding how the event format would actually be.

We have taken a look at the same, and will clear your confusions.

PMWL 2020 East Season Zero schedule

1) Opening Weekend

PMWL 2020 East Season Zero opening weekend

10th July, Friday: Opening weekend Day 1

11th July, Saturday: Opening weekend Day 2

12th July, Sunday: Opening weekend Day 3

20 teams divided into five groups of four sides each

Five games daily, and a total of 15 matches to be played

Rankings after 15 matches of the overall opening weekend will decide the grouping of teams at the league stage

Advertisement

2) League Stage (Qualifier round for Super Weekend)

PMWL 2020 East Season Zero League Stage

Five groups of four teams each, based on their opening weekend performances

Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday

Five matches daily, 10 matches each week

Top 16 from each week of league stage will book their slots in the super weekend for that corresponding week

14th July, Tuesday: League stage Week 1, Day 1

15th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 1, Day 2

21st July, Tuesday: League stage Week 2, Day 1

22 July, Wednesday: League stage Week 2, Day 2

28 July, Tuesday: League stage Week 3, Day 1

29th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 3, Day 2

3) Super Weekend

PMWL 2020 East Season Zero super weekend

Top 16 teams from the league stage every week will play

Three days, matches every weekend

Five matches daily, 15 per week

Super weekend points table will decide the actual league standings

17th July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 1

18th July, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 2

19th July, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 3

24th July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 1

25th July, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 2

26th July, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 3

31st July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 1

1st August, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 2

2nd August, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 3

After nine days of the super weekend, cumulative points of teams will decide the top 16 sides which will qualify for the finals

4) Finals

PMWL 2020 FINALS

16 teams

Six matches daily

18 matches in total

7th August: Finals Day 1

8th August: Finals Day 2

9th August: Finals Day 3

The table topper will be declared as the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero winners. The prize pool of the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero is a huge 425,000 USD

The participating teams for the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero are:

1. Valdus eSports

2. Bigetron RA

3. BOX Gaming

4. Team Secret

5. YooDoo Gank

6. King of Gamers Club

7. RRQ Athena

8. MORPH Team

9. Celtz

10. MegaStars

11. Team IND

12. Orange Rock

13. TSM-ENTITY

14. Nova-Godlike

15. SynerGE

16. U Level Up

17. T1

18. Reject Scarlett

19. FreeStyle

20. No Chance Team