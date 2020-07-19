PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1 Day 5 schedule announced

Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East League Play has come to an end. A total of 20 teams battled it out against each other for two days, to claim a spot in the first Super Weekend.

The first Super Weekend started on 17th July 2020 and will go on for three days. Here's the Week 1 Day 5 schedule of the PMWL East Super Weekend.

PMWL 2020 East poster

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1 Day 5 schedule

Date and time: 19th July 2020 at 5:30 PM IST

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

Sixteen teams will play a total of 15 matches in a week. The matches will be conducted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Points of each Super Weekend match will be counted to determine the league standings.

The top 16 teams based on Super Weekend points will qualify for the World League Finals. PMWL 2020 East will be streamed live on the official 'PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

Advertisement

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1 Day 5 Live Stream

Live Stream

Teams playing in PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Play

PMWL 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 16 teams that will feature in the first PMWL 2020 Super Weekend.

#1 Orange Rock

#2 Bigetron RA

#3 BOX Gaming

#4 NoChanceTeam

#5 Valdus The Murder

#6 Yoodo Gank

#7 GXR Celtz

#8 RRQ Athena

#9 King of Gamers Club

#10 MegaStars

#11 SynerGE

#12 TSM-Entity

#13 Team Secret

#14 TeamIND

#15 T1

#16 Reject Scarlet

Also check out: the complete PMWL 2020 Schedule