PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 Day 4 results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero Super Weekend 2 has started, where the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays of Week 2 are competing against each other for a place in the finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will book their slots in the PMWL 2020 East Final Stage.

The second day of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 2 (fourth day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Week 2 Day 4, Bigetron RA are on top of the leaderboard with 299 points, including three straight chicken dinners. They are followed by RRQ Athena and Box Gaming with 284 and 266 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend overall standings

The top 16 teams will make the PMWL 2020 East Final Stage

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 2 Day 4 of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend:

#1 Bigetron RA - 299 points (123 kills)

#2 RRQ Athena - 284 points (133 kills)

#3 Box Gaming - 266 points (99 kills)

#4 GXR Celtz - 262 points (98 kills)

Advertisement

#5 King of Gamers Club - 248 points (105 kills)

#6 MegaStars - 242 points (89 kills)

#7 Team Secret - 234 points (100 kills)

#8 T1 - 200 points (64 kills)

#9 Orange Rock - 198 points (84 kills)

#10 TSM-Entity - 197 points (77 kills)

#11 Valdus The Murder - 195 points (82 kills)

#12 SynerGE - 195 points (76 kills)

#13 TeamIND - 161 points (68 kills)

#14 Yoodo Gank - 161 points (51 kills)

#15 Reject Scarlet - 150 points (55 kills)

#16 U Level Up Esports - 86 points (31 kills)

#17 NoChanceTeam - 76 points (32 kills)

#18 Free Style - 61 points (23 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings