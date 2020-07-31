PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 results & overall standings

The final week of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Super Weekend has started, where the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays of Week 3 are competing for a place in the finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will book their slots in the PMWL 2020 East Final Stage.

The first day of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 3 (third day of the week) saw five games played. After Week 3 Day 3 of the PMWL 2020 East, RRQ Athena are on top of the leaderboard with 406 points, including three chicken dinners. They are followed by Bigetron RA and Box Gaming with 397 and 372 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL East 2020 Super Weekend W3D3 is ongoing

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 3 Day 3 of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend:

#1 RRQ Athena - 406 points (186 kills)

#2 Bigetron RA - 397 points (162 kills)

#3 Box Gaming - 372 points (136 kills)

#4 King of Gamers Club - 368 points (147 kills)

#5 GXR Celtz - 355 points (127 kills)

#6 MegaStars - 349 points (126 kills)

#7 Team Secret - 348 points (149 kills)

#8 TSM-Entity - 320 points (134 kills)

#9 T1 - 285 points (103 kills)

#10 Valdus The Murder - 278 points (115 kills)

#11 Orange Rock - 267 points (115 kills)

#12 SynerGE - 241 points (92 kills)

#13 TeamIND - 215 points (93 kills)

#14 Reject Scarlet - 187 points (74 kills)

#15 Yoodo Gank - 183 points (58 kills)

#16 U Level Up Esports - 134 points (48 kills)

#17 Free Style - 99 points (37 kills)

#18 NoChanceTeam - 76 points (32 kills)

#19 Morph Team - 23 points (7 kills)

#20 NovaGodlike - 22 points (9 kills)

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

