PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 schedule announced

Week 3 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East League Play is underway. A total of 20 teams battled it out against each other in League Play Weekdays for two days to book a spot in the third Super Weekend.

The Week 3 Super Weekend will start on 31st July 2020 and will go on for three days. Here's the Week 3 Day 3 schedule of PMWL East Super Weekend.

PMWL 2020 East poster

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 schedule

Date and time: 31st July 2020 at 5:30 PM IST

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

Sixteen teams will play a total of 15 matches in a week. The matches will be conducted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Points of each Super Weekend will be used to determine the league standings.

The top 16 teams based on the points of the Super Weekend will qualify for World League Finals.

PMWL 2020 East will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 Live Stream

Live Stream

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 3: Qualified teams

Here's the list of top 16 teams qualified for PMWL East Week 3 Super Weekend:

#1 Bigetron RA

#2 King of Gamers Club

#3 Morph Team

#4 U Level Up Esports

#5 TSM-Entity

#6 GXR Celtz

#7 Team Secret

#8 Orange Rock

#9 Box Gaming

#10 RRQ Athena

#11 TeamIND

#12 MegaStars

#13 Yoodo Gank

#14 T1

#15 Valdus The Murder

#16 NovaGodlike

