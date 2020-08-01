PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 4 results & overall standings

The final week of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Super Weekend has started, where the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays of Week 3 are competing for a place in the finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will book their slots in the PMWL 2020 East Final Stage.

The second day of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 3 (fourth day of the week) saw five games played. After Week 3 Day 4 of the Season Zero event, RRQ Athena are atop the leaderboard with 465 points, including three chicken dinners. They are followed by Box Gaming and Bigetron RA with 444 and 441 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend W3D4 is ongoing

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 3 Day 4 of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend:

#1 RRQ Athena - 465 points (207 kills)

#2 Box Gaming - 444 points (159 kills)

#3 Bigetron RA - 441 points (183 kills)

#4 King of Gamers Club - 427 points (164 kills)

#5 TSM-Entity - 374 points (162 kills)

#6 GXR Celtz - 374 points (137 kills)

#7 MegaStars - 372 points (134 kills)

#8 Team Secret - 366 points (159 kills)

#9 Valdus The Murder - 329 points (139 kills)

#10 Orange Rock - 321 points (142 kills)

#11 T1 - 306 points (110 kills)

#12 TeamIND - 262 points (111 kills)

#13 SynerGE - 241 points (92 kills)

#14 Yoodo Gank - 230 points (73 kills)

#15 U Level Up Esports - 203 points (68 kills)

#16 Reject Scarlet - 187 points (74 kills)

#17 Free Style - 99 points (37 kills)

#18 NoChanceTeam - 76 points (32 kills)

#19 Morph Team - 61 points (21 kills)

#20 NovaGodlike - 54 points (28 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings.