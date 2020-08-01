PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 4 schedule announced

Week 3 of the PMWL 2020 East League Play is underway. A total of 20 teams battled it out against each other in the League Play Weekdays over two days to book a spot in this PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Super Weekend stage.

Week 3 of the Super Weekend started on 31st July 2020, and will go on for three days. Here's the Week 3 Day 4 schedule of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend.

PMWL 2020 East poster

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 4 schedule

Date and time: 1st August 2020 at 5:30 PM IST

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

16 teams will play a total of 15 matches over a week. These matches will be conducted every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Points from each Super Weekend will be used to determine the league standings.

The top 16 teams based on points from the Super Weekend will qualify for the World League Finals.

The PMWL 2020 East will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 4 live stream

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 3: Qualified teams

Here's the list of the top 16 teams qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3:

#1 Bigetron RA

#2 King of Gamers Club

#3 Morph Team

#4 U Level Up Esports

#5 TSM-Entity

#6 GXR Celtz

#7 Team Secret

#8 Orange Rock

#9 Box Gaming

#10 RRQ Athena

#11 TeamIND

#12 MegaStars

#13 Yoodo Gank

#14 T1

#15 Valdus The Murder

#16 NovaGodlike

