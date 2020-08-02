PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 5 results & overall standings

The final week of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Super Weekend has concluded, and the top 16 teams have qualified for PMWL East Finals. A total of 45 games were played in the Super Weekends,over a course of three weeks.

After Week 3 Day 5, Team Bigetron RA sits comfortably at the top of the leaderboard with 522 points, including five chicken dinners. They are followed by Box Gaming and RRQ Athena with 508 and 496 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend

Here are the overall standings after Week 3 Day 5 of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend:

#1 Bigetron RA - 522 points (223 kills)

#2 Box Gaming - 508 points (175 kills)

#3 RRQ Athena - 496 points (218 kills)

#4 King of Gamers Club - 461 points (187 kills)

Advertisement

#5 Team Secret - 432 points (181 kills)

#6 TSM-Entity - 416 points (185 kills)

#7 GXR Celtz - 404 points (154 kills)

#8 Valdus The Murder - 387 points (156 kills)

#9 MegaStars - 387 points (137 kills)

#10 Orange Rock - 355 points (159 kills)

#11 T1 - 351 points (119 kills)

#12 TeamIND - 324 points (135 kills)

#13 Yoodo Gank - 284 points (100 kills)

#14 SynerGE - 241 points (92 kills)

#15 U Level Up Esports - 238 points (81 kills)

#16 Reject Scarlet - 187 points (74 kills)

#17 Free Style - 99 points (37 kills)

#18 Morph Team - 87 points (29 kills)

#19 NovaGodlike - 82 points (38 kills)

#20 NoChanceTeam - 76 points (32 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL East 2020 Finals will begin on 6th August 2020 and will go on for four days. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings.