PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 Day 3 results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Super Weekend 2 has started, where the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays of Week 2 are competing against each other for a place in the finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will book their slots in the PMWL 2020 East Final Stage.

The first day of the PMWl 2020 East Super Weekend 2 (third day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Week 2 Day 3, RRQ Athena are on top of the leaderboard with 256 points, including two straight chicken dinners. They are followed by Bigetron RA and GXR Celtz with 254 and 236 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL East 2020 poster

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 2 Day 3 of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend:

#1 RRQ Athena - 256 points (123 kills)

#2 Bigetron RA - 254 points (99 kills)

#3 GXR Celtz - 236 points (88 kills)

#4 King of Gamers Club - 205 points (86 kills)

#5 MegaStars - 195 points (68 kills)

#6 BOX Gaming - 187 points (74 kills)

#7 Orange Rock - 166 points (71 kills)

#8 Team Secret - 166 points (69 kills)

#9 Valdus The Murder - 162 points (67 kills)

#10 Yoodo Gank - 161 points (51 kills)

#11 T1 - 159 points (47 kills)

#12 SynerGE - 157 points (62 kills)

#13 TeamIND - 139 points (58 kills)

#14 TSM-Entity - 125 points (50 kills)

#15 Reject Scarlet - 99 points (40 kills)

#16 NoChanceTeam - 76 points (32 kills)

#17 U Level Up Esports - 38 points (16 kills)

#18 Free Style - 27 points (7 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

