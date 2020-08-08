PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 2 results and overall standings

We are halfway through the final stage of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Season Zero, i.e. PMWL 2020 West Finals. A total of 16 teams that have qualified from the League Play Stage will compete against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000.

The second day of the PMWL 2020 West Finals has ended and six games were played. Cloud9 sit atop the leaderboard with 193 points and three chicken dinners. They are followed by Futbolist and Nova Esports with 174 and 146 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 2 overall standings

PMWL 2020 West Finals (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 West Finals:

#1 Cloud9 - 174 points (72 kills)

#2 Futbolist - 174 points (81 kills)

#3 Nova Esports - 146 points (51 kills)

#4 Team Queso - 127 points (58 kills)

#5 Tempo Storm - 126 points (54 kills)

#6 KoninaPower - 122 points (48 kills)

#7 Loops Esports - 116 points (47 kills)

#8 Wildcard Gaming - 114 points (41 kills)

#9 DreamEaters - 101 points (38 kills)

#10 UDRKillers - 97 points (32 kills)

#11 Team UMBRA - 93 points (43 kills)

#12 Team Unique - 81 points (40 kills)

#13 B4 Esports - 65 points (19 kills)

#14 Yalla Esports - 63 points (24 kills)

#15 Pittsburgh Knights - 57 points (22 kills)

#16 Alpha Legends - 24 points (9 kills)

The PMWL 2020 West Finals will go on for four days and a total of 24 games (six matches a day) will be played in the final stage. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

