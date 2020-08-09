PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 3 results and overall standings

The third day of the final stage of PUBG Mobile World League West Season Zero, i.e. PMWL 2020 West Finals, has concluded. In the finals, a total of 16 teams that have qualified from the League Play Stage will compete against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000.

A total of six games were played on the third day of the PMWL 2020 West Finals. After Day 3, Futbolist sits on the top of the leaderboard with 241 points and two Chicken Dinners. They are followed by KoninaPower and Cloud9, who have 235 and 227 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 3 overall standings

PMWL 2020 West Finals

Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of the PMWL 2020 West Finals:

#1 Futbolist - 241 points (109 kills)

#2 KoninaPower - 235 points (100 kills)

#3 Cloud9 - 227 points (81 kills)

#4 Loops Esports - 192 points (72 kills)

#5 Nova Esports - 192 points (65 kills)

#6 Wildcard Gaming - 176 points (62 kills)

#7 Team Queso - 171 points (81 kills)

#8 Tempo Storm - 168 points (77 kills)

#9 DreamEaters - 158 points (57 kills)

#10 UDRKillers - 158 points (54 kills)

#11 Pittsburgh Knights - 143 points (60 kills)

#12 Team Unique - 126 points (60 kills)

#13 Team Umbra - 113 points (49 kills)

#14 B4 Esports - 113 points (34 kills)

#15 Yalla Esports - 94 points (38 kills)

#16 Alpha Legends - 37 points (15 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 West Finals will go on for four days and a total of 24 games (six matches a day) will be played. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings.