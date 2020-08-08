Create
PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West League Finals Day 3 schedule announced

PMWL 2020 West schedule (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)
Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
Modified 08 Aug 2020, 12:56 IST
News
The League Play stage of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West has concluded. The top 16 teams that have qualified from the Super Weekends are competing in the PMWL 2020 West Finals to earn the right to be called champions. The tournament features a massive prize pool of $425,000, which will be distributed to the teams based on rankings.

The PMWL 2020 West Finals began on 6th August 2020, and will go on for four days. A total of 24 games (six matches daily) will be played in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode. The schedule for the second day of the League Finals has also been announced officially.

PMWL 2020 West League Play Finals Day 3 schedule

Date and time: 8th August 2020 at 11:30 PM IST

Matches:

  • Match 1: Erangel
  • Match 2: Vikendi
  • Match 3: Erangel
  • Match 4: Miramar
  • Match 5: Sanhok
  • Match 6: Erangel

As per the schedule, the tournament's final stage will see a total of 24 matches, and the winning team will secure a prize money of $100,000. The corresponding amounts for both the runner ups will be $50,000 and $20,000, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West League Finals Day 3 live stream

PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days. It is no surprise that fans are eagerly waiting for the penultimate day of the Finals to unfold.

PMWL 2020 West League Finals: Qualified teams

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West qualified teams (Image Credits: Tencent)
#1 Loops Esports

#2 Wildcard Gaming

#3 Futbolist

#4 Tempo Storm

#5 DreamEaters

#6 Cloud9

#7 B4 Esports

#8 KoninaPower

#9 Pittsburgh Knights

#10 Team Queso

#11 Team Unique

#12 Nova Esports

#13 Yalla Esports

#14 Team Umbra

#15 Alpha Legends

#16 UDRKillers

Follow Sportskeeda to stay tuned to the latest PMWL 2020 standings and results.

Published 08 Aug 2020, 12:56 IST
PUBG Mobile World League PMWL 2020 PUBG PUBG Tournaments PMWL 2020 Schedule
