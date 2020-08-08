PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West League Finals Day 3 schedule announced

The League Play stage of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West has concluded. The top 16 teams that have qualified from the Super Weekends are competing in the PMWL 2020 West Finals to earn the right to be called champions. The tournament features a massive prize pool of $425,000, which will be distributed to the teams based on rankings.

The PMWL 2020 West Finals began on 6th August 2020, and will go on for four days. A total of 24 games (six matches daily) will be played in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode. The schedule for the second day of the League Finals has also been announced officially.

PMWL 2020 West League Play Finals Day 3 schedule

Date and time: 8th August 2020 at 11:30 PM IST

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Miramar

Match 5: Sanhok

Match 6: Erangel

As per the schedule, the tournament's final stage will see a total of 24 matches, and the winning team will secure a prize money of $100,000. The corresponding amounts for both the runner ups will be $50,000 and $20,000, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West League Finals Day 3 live stream

PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days. It is no surprise that fans are eagerly waiting for the penultimate day of the Finals to unfold.

PMWL 2020 West League Finals: Qualified teams

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West qualified teams (Image Credits: Tencent)

#1 Loops Esports

#2 Wildcard Gaming

#3 Futbolist

#4 Tempo Storm

#5 DreamEaters

#6 Cloud9

#7 B4 Esports

#8 KoninaPower

#9 Pittsburgh Knights

#10 Team Queso

#11 Team Unique

#12 Nova Esports

#13 Yalla Esports

#14 Team Umbra

#15 Alpha Legends

#16 UDRKillers

