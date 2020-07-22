PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 2 Day 1 results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West Season Zero League Play Week 2 has started, and all 20 teams are competing to secure spots in the Super Weekend 2. The teams are divided into five groups (A, B, C D and E) based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend.

A total of five games were played on Week 2 Day 1 of the PMWL 2020 West, and Futbolist tops the leaderboard with 91 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Cloud9 and Team Queso with 87 and 65 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West League Play Day 1 overall standings

PMWL 2020 West poster

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 2 Day 1 of the PMWL 2020 West League Play:

#1 Futbolist - 91 points (39 kills)

#2 Cloud9 - 87 points (32 kills)

#3 Team Queso - 65 points (24 kills)

#4 Tempo Storm - 42 points (23 kills)

#5 B4 Esports - 41 points (20 kills)

#6 KoninaPower - 39 points (18 kills)

#7 Frag Machines - 38 points (11 kills)

#8 Pittsburgh Knights - 37 points (21 kills)

#9 DreamEaters - 31 points (11 kills)

#10 Alpha Legends - 31 points (5 kills)

#11 Team Umbra - 31 points (4 kills)

#12 Yalla Esports - 28 points (6 kills)

#13 Wildcard Gaming - 27 points (14 kills)

#14 SWAT69 - 27 points (8 kills)

#15 Loops Esports - 26 points (12 kills)

#16 UDRKillers - 22 points (13 kills)

#17 Nova Esports - 13 points (9 kills)

#18 KHK Esports - 12 points (7 kills)

#19 Headquarters - 11 points (2 kills)

#20 Team Unique - 9 (4 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages from the PMWL 2020 West and East here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 11:30 PM IST on scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings.