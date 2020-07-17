PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 1 Day 3 schedule announced

Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West League Play has concluded. A total of 20 teams battled it out against each other for two days to ensure a spot in the first Super Weekend.

Super Weekend 1 will start on 17th July 2020 and will go on for three days. Here's the Week 1 Day 3 schedule of PMWL West Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile tournament.

PMWL 2020 West poster

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 1 Day 3 Super Weekend schedule

Date and time: 17 July 2020 at 11:30 PM IST

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

16 teams will play a total of 15 matches in a week. The matches will be conducted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Only points of each Super Weekend will be counted to determine the league standings.

The top 16 teams based on Super Weekend points will qualify for the World League Finals.

PMWL 2020 West will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel, beginning at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 1 Day 3 Live Stream

Teams playing in PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend

The PMWL 2020 tournament will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 16 teams that have qualified for the PMWL 2020 Super Weekend stage.

#1 Cloud9

#2 Loops Esports

#3 Tempo Storm

#4 Team Unique

#5 B4 Esports

#6 FUTBOLIST

#7 KoninaPower

#8 Pittsburgh Knights

#9 Nova Esports

#10 Wildcard Gaming

#11 Yalla Esports

#12 Team Queso

#13 DreamEaters

#14 Alpha Legends

#15 Team UMBRA

#16 UDRKillers

