PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 schedule announced

The third week of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West League Play is now underway. A total of 20 teams battled it out against each other in League Play Weekdays for two days to book a spot in the Super Weekend stage.
The Week 3 Super Weekend will start on 31st July 2020, and will go on for three days. Here's the Week 3 Day 3 schedule of PMWL West Super Weekend.
PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 schedule
Date and time: 31 July 2020 at 11:30 PM IST
Matches:
- Match 1: Erangel
- Match 2: Vikendi
- Match 3: Miramar
- Match 4: Sanhok
- Match 5: Erangel
Sixteen teams will play a total of 15 matches in a week. The matches will be conducted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Points of each Super Weekend will be counted to determine the league standings.
The top 16 teams based on the points of the Super Weekend will qualify for the World League Finals.
PMWL 2020 West will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel, beginning at 11:30 PM IST, on the scheduled days.
PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 Live Stream
Live Stream
PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 3: Qualified teams
#1 Futbolist
#2 Nova Esports
#3 Team Queso
#4 UDRKillers
#5 Loops Esports
#6 Pittsburgh Knights
#7 B4 Esports
#8 Team Umbra
#9 Yalla Esports
#10 Headquarters
#11 Wildcard Gaming
#12 KoninaPower
#13 DreamEaters
#14 Tempo Storm
#15 Frag Machines
#16 Team Unique
Published 30 Jul 2020, 11:39 IST