PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 schedule announced

The third week of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West League Play is now underway. A total of 20 teams battled it out against each other in League Play Weekdays for two days to book a spot in the Super Weekend stage.

The Week 3 Super Weekend will start on 31st July 2020, and will go on for three days. Here's the Week 3 Day 3 schedule of PMWL West Super Weekend.

PMWL 2020 West poster

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 schedule

Date and time: 31 July 2020 at 11:30 PM IST

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

Sixteen teams will play a total of 15 matches in a week. The matches will be conducted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Points of each Super Weekend will be counted to determine the league standings.

The top 16 teams based on the points of the Super Weekend will qualify for the World League Finals.

PMWL 2020 West will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel, beginning at 11:30 PM IST, on the scheduled days.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 Live Stream

Live Stream

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 3: Qualified teams

PMWL 2020 West (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#1 Futbolist

#2 Nova Esports

#3 Team Queso

#4 UDRKillers

#5 Loops Esports

#6 Pittsburgh Knights

#7 B4 Esports

#8 Team Umbra

#9 Yalla Esports

#10 Headquarters

#11 Wildcard Gaming

#12 KoninaPower

#13 DreamEaters

#14 Tempo Storm

#15 Frag Machines

#16 Team Unique

