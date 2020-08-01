PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 4 schedule announced

The third week of the PMWL 2020 West League Play is now underway. A total of 20 teams battled it out against each other in the League Play Weekdays over two days to book their spots in the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Super Weekend stage.

The Week 3 Super Weekend started on 31st July 2020, and will go on for three days. Here's the Week 3 Day 4 schedule of the PMWL West Super Weekend.

The PMWL 2020 West poster

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 4 schedule

Date and time: 1st August 2020 at 11:30 PM IST

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

16 teams will play a total of 15 matches over a week. These matches will be conducted every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Points from each Super Weekend will be counted to determine the final league standings.

The top 16 teams based on points from the Super Weekend stage will qualify for the World League Finals.

The PMWL 2020 West will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel, beginning at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 4 live stream

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 3: Qualified teams

PMWL 2020 West poster (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

Here's the list of qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Super Weekend stage:

#1 Futbolist

#2 Nova Esports

#3 Team Queso

#4 UDRKillers

#5 Loops Esports

#6 Pittsburgh Knights

#7 B4 Esports

#8 Team Umbra

#9 Yalla Esports

#10 Headquarters

#11 Wildcard Gaming

#12 KoninaPower

#13 DreamEaters

#14 Tempo Storm

#15 Frag Machines

#16 Team Unique

