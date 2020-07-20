PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Week 1 Day 5 - Super Weekend results and overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West Super Weekend 1 is over. The top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays battled it out against each other, in the Super Weekends, for a place in the finals.

The third day of the Super Weekend (fifth day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Week 1 Day 5, Cloud9 is on the top of the leaderboard with 213 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Futbolist and Loops Esports with 183 and 179 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Day 5 Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL 2020 West

Here are the overall standings after Week 1 Day 5 of the PMWL 2020 West - Super Weekend:

#1 Cloud9 - 213 points (80 kills)

#2 Futbolist - 183 points (82 kills)

#3 Loops Esports - 179 points (90 kills)

#4 DreamEaters - 179 points (74 kills)

Advertisement

#5 Wildcard Gaming - 150 points (57 kills)

#6 B4 Esports - 146 points (59 kills)

#7 Pittsburgh Knights - 142 points (60 kills)

#8 Alpha Legends - 140 points (53 kills)

#9 Tempo Storm - 136 points (49 kills)

#10 Team Queso - 115 points (48 kills)

#11 Team Unique - 109 points (33 kills)

#12 Yalla Esports - 97 points (44 kills)

#13 Team UMBRA - 93 points (26 kills)

#14 UDRKillers - 83 points (30 kills)

#15 KoninaPower - 78 points (31 kills)

#16 Nova Esports - 73 points (25 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020 and the top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will progress to the PMWL 2020 West Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live-action on the PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings.