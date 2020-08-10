PUBG Mobile: Despite grandfather's death, RRQ Athena's Beer11 shines at PMWL 2020 East

PMWL East has shown us how an individual's performance can have a significant impact on the team's fate. Beer11, the kills leader of RRQ Athena and the 4th highest points holder, managed to accumulate 34 kills, which were one-third of the total kills by RRQ Athena.

RRQ Athena were consistent throughout the tournament, but choked when it mattered the most. They fell short of 11 points and finished at the 3rd position.

What's sadder is, unfortunately, just before the last day of PMWL Finals, RRQ Beer11's grandfather passed away. Unaware of the fact, Beer11 continued playing for the team with the same mindset as before.

It was Beer11's mother who decided to not inform the player about the tragic event, which could affect the gameplay. As soon as the tournament ended, Beer11's mother finally made the player aware of the unfortunate event.

RRQ Athena's Beer11 posted the following on Facebook:

Losing may make us strong. It may not be able to say that we are doing the best of BEER11 at least the experience will make us develop. But I can say that I haven't done my duty yet. Those who said I will wait to see my success. I didn't see that day So. [Translated from Thai]

RRQ Athena's journey

RRQ Athena has been one of the most successful and dominant teams in the history of PUBG Mobile. Before the tournament, it was predicted by several eSports experts that RRQ might clinch the title. However, the team just fell short on the final day and finished third. The addition of Beer11 to RRQ Athena's roster in January proved to be a right decision by the management.

RRQ Athena were also the winners of the League Stage of PMPL Thailand 2020, and Beer11 was crowned as the MVP.

eSports is evolving into a vast industry, but it comes at a price. Sitting at home and enjoying the play might look entertaining but working hard to fight for the glory and goals isn't a small deal for the athletes. May the soul of Beer11's grandfather rest in peace.