PUBG Mobile Pro Gaming Showdown: Day 1 overall standings

The PUBG Mobile Pro Gaming Showdown offers gift vouchers as prize pool.

U Mumba Esports are leading the table with 31 kills and a total of 65 points.

During this lockdown period, there can't be a better source of entertainment for esports fans than gaming tournaments. Trinity Gaming India is hosting a two-day invitational, PUBG Mobile Pro Gaming Showdown, with top Indian teams partaking. The showdown holds a massive 100,000 INR prize pool in the form of gift vouchers.

Day 1 of the event came to an end, and U Mumba Esports are atop the leaderboard with 31 kills and 65 points. Marcos Gaming and VSG Crawlers have made a great comeback after poor performances throughout the PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL). Marcos are in second with 19 kills and 40 placement points, which shows their placement consistency across all maps on the day. With a total of 59 points, they are just six points behind top spot.

VSG and Team IND shared 22 kills each, with total scores of 49 and 42, respectively, to be third and fourth. Fan-favourite teams like Team SouL, Orange Rock, SynerGE, Mega Stars & Nova Godlike have failed to impress so far.

Team Fnatic's performances without their IGL, Owais, have been drastically poor over the last two tournaments. Owais will be leading MegaStars at the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020, which will start today evening. The PMPL South Asia Champions, GXR-CELTZ, are also struggling, managing only 18 points on the day.

PUBG Mobile Pro Gaming Showdown Day 1 overall standings:

U Mumba Esports - 65 Points Marcos Gaming - 59 Points Vsg Crawlers - 49 Points Team IND - 42 Points Initivative Esports - 41 Points Optimum Esports - 37 Points Mega Stars - 36 Points Fnatic - 36 Points 8bit - 32 Points Leg Stamp Esports - 30 Points Hydra Official - 29 Points Orange Rock Esports - 25 Points Reckoning - 23 Points Galaxy Racer Celtz - 18 Points Nova Godlike - 17 Points Synerge - 16 Points 4 Kings - 13 Points SouL - 9 Points Element - 5 Points

Top fraggers:

UME Akshay - 15 Kills Believe - 15 Kills MGZed Mantyop - 11 Kills UME Evoke - 9 Kills IND420 op - 9 Kills