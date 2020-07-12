PUBG Mobile Pro Gaming Showdown: Overall standings and winners

Team VSG Crawlers made a fantastic comeback on the Final Day to snatch the top spot.

Team Fnatic and Initiative Esports finished the tournament at 2nd and 3rd spot, respectively.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

PRO GAMING SHOWDOWN

The Final day of Flipkart Pro Gaming Showdown has come to an end. VSG Crawlers emerged as the champions of the tournament and took home the majority of the share of the prize pool.

The showdown lasted for two days with 19 teams battling against each other to become the champion. Team 'VSG Crawlers' made a fantastic comeback on the Final Day to snatch the top spot. They had the most kills in the tournament. VSGbelieve got 23 kills to become the Top Fragger of the Tournament.

Team Fnatic, without their actual IGL Owais, managed to turn the tables on 2nd day and finished as the runner's up. Team Fnatic was struggling at 8th place after the end of Day 1 with 36 points only. On the final day, they managed to collect almost double of that and came 2nd.

The table-toppers of Day 1, U Mumba eSports failed to defend the 1st spot on Final Day and dropped to 4th place. Marcos Gaming choked during crunch moments too. Fan favourites Team IND yet again performed at par with other teams but lost by a margin of 20 points. Even though they were consistent throughout the tournament, they couldn't capitalize during nail-biting moments.

Other fan favourite teams like Team Orange Rock, NovaGodlike and Team SouL have disappointed the fans by underperforming consistently. The above three teams ended their journey at the 12th, 10th and 17th place respectively.

Team VSG Crawlers took home a massive 50,000 INR prize. Their team member VSGBelieve won 10,000 INR for being the Top Fragger of the tournament. Team Fnatic and Initiative Esports took home 25,000 INR & 15,000 INR respectively for being the 1st runners-up and 2nd runners-up. All the matches were nail-biting and some of them even ended right at the end of final circle.