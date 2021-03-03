PUBG Mobile pro, Hastar, bids farewell to Godlike Esports

On September 2nd, 2020, India's government banned the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, in the country.

The ban came just before the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2's (PMPL S2) commencement, a marquee tournament in the PUBG Mobile esports circuit.

The game's ban sent shockwaves through the entire gaming community, as many local and foreign organizations have invested large amounts of funds in the game's esports aspect.

Megastars, a tier-1 team, decided to shut down operations within a week of the suspension. Many small organization also released their rosters.

On November 14th, 2020, PUBG Mobile India released a video teasing the game's relaunch. It's more than four months since the teaser's release, and there is no update regarding the updated game.

Godlike Esports releases PUBG Mobile pro Hastar

It is now becoming harder, even for popular and more prominent organizations, to sustain themselves. Godlike Esports, a popular esports organization in India, has released Gopal "Hastar" Sarda from their PUBG Mobile roster.|

The announcement came through Instagram, where they posted:

"With a heavy heart, we have to inform our audience that Hastar is departing. The whole of Godlike wishes him all the best for his future and bid him a happy farewell."

In reply, Hastar thanked the organization via an Instagram story and informed fans about his retirement from the competitive scenario. He said that he will now focus on streaming and content creation. Lastly, he thanked his fans for their support in his journey.

Hastar's message to PUBG Mobile fans (Image via Instagram)

Hastar has around 1.18 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 67k followers on Instagram.

About Godlike Esports

Godlike Esports is an Indian esports organization formed in 2018. It is owned by popular PUBG Mobile player and streamer Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude.

Godlike won the PMCO Spring Split India 2020 and finished third at the PMPL South Asia S1 League Stage. Before the PMWL East, they signed a partnership with international organization Nova Esports.

Kronten has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube and around 440k followers on Instagram. Godlike is currently active in COD Mobile and Valorant, while its PUBG Mobile lineup is also active and patiently waiting for the game to return.