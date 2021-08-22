PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 MY/SG: Teams, schedule, format, and more

The fourth season of the much-awaited PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/Singapore will commence on Tuesday, August 24th. The one-month-long Pro league will follow the same format of league stages and Grand Finals, concluding on September 26th. The tournament's prize pool is massive, totaling $150k.

PMPL Season 4 MY/SG Teams (Image via PUBG Mobile Esports Malaysia)

Participating teams for PMPL: My/Sg Season 4

The five best teams from last season’s finals were divided into five groups. A random draw was used for the remaining 15 teams.

Group A

1. EVOS VIP

2. 4Rivals

3. Axis Red One

4. Team Bosskurr

Group B

1. Team Secret

2. Wulf Arov

3. YSX Esports

4. FRG

Group C

1. RSG

2. AIGR2K

3. NSP Astra

4. SEM9 Gank

Group D

1. Anti-Circle

2. HomeBois

3. Team Whales

4. NSEA

Group E

1. Geek Fam

2. Team SMG

3. Alliance Yoodo

4. VXMF

Format of PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 4 Malaysia/Singapore

The top 12 teams from the previous PMPL, in addition to the top four teams from PUBG Mobile National Championship and qualifiers, will battle it out for the ultimate glory. There will be competition between all 20 teams during the week to earn a slot for the weekend finals. The weekday matches will be every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Super Weekend (weekly finals) will be played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and will feature the top 16 teams from that week.

The overall league standings will be decided by the points accumulated during the Super Weekend. After three weeks in the league stages, the top 16 teams with the most overall points will proceed to the national finals.

The league stage topper and the top three teams from the country finals will move to the PMPL: SEA Championship Season 4.

The league stages of Season 3 were won by Dingoz MPX, while RSG surprisingly won the finals. Fan-favorite Team Secret and Yoodo Gank had a below-par tournament. Yoodo and Gank parted ways recently. The roster is playing from Sem9Gang, who claimed second place in PUBG Mobile National Championship 2021.

All eyes will be on Team Secret, who have lost their best player Uhigh to Bigetron Esports. Yoodo will also be a team to watch since they are partnered with the Swedish Esports organization Alliance. The tournament will be broadcast live on PUBG Mobile Malaysia's official Facebook and YouTube channels and NimoTV.

