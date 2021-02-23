PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3: Indonesia qualified teams revealed

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2021 Indonesia concluded yesterday with Genesis Gank Gids emerging as champions of the tournament.

The finals were scheduled for February 20th and 21st. The top 16 teams of the country battled it out in 12 matches for the title and for a chance to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 3.

The top four teams from the PMCO Finals have proceeded to PMPL Indonesia Season 3, where they will battle against invited teams.

GG Gids topped the points table with 84 kills and 180 points, followed by 69 Esports with 56 points and 121 points.

Vion 2k and 21 Esports performed extremely well in the final match to secure third and fourth place with 111 and 109 points.

21 Esports claimed three chicken dinners.

Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Indonesia:

1. Vion2k

2. Genesis Gank Gids

3. Enam Sembilan Esports(69 Esports)

4. 21 Esports

These teams will join the top invited teams in the PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia Season 3. Those teams will be invited on the basis of their standings in the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia 2020. The invited teams haven't been announced yet.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 Indonesia:

The first season of PMPL Indonesia was won by Bigetron Red Aliens, who dominated the league stage and the finals of the tournament.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia:

The regular season of the second iteration of PMPL Indonesia was by Bigetron Red Aliens, while Aerowolf Limax claimed the finals.

It will be interesting to see if any of the teams who have qualified from the PMCO make a mark in the PMPL. The fights between the experienced teams and the new teams will be a treat for the viewers.