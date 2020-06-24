PUBG Mobile World League 2020: PMWL 2020 Scrims announced

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Scrims has been announced over a two-week period.

PMPL South Asia champions Team Celtz will be representing India in the $3000 prize pool event.

PUBG Mobile has been an ever-trending smartphone game since its inception, with one reason being the number its open-to-all tournaments. The upcoming tournament, PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL), is what the whole PUBG community is eagerly waiting for.

Ahead of the tournament, the very famous EU eSports Org has announced scrims, named as "PMWL Scrims", which will be powered by maxims and will go on for two weeks, with two match days per week. The first weeks' games will be held on 24 and 25 June, while the second set of games will be held on 1 and 2 July. You can catch the action on Esports Empire on YouTube, from 12:30 PM IST.

A total of 16 teams will be invited from the SEA (South East Asia) and SA (South Asia) regions. Team Celtz, the South Asian PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) champions will be representing India and leading the fight for a total prize pool of 750 USD per day. The table-toppers will take home 350 USD, while second and third place will take home 200 USD & 100 USD, respectively. The MVP of the day will be rewarded with 100 USD as well.

Here's the list of all the participants for the PUBG Mobile World League Scrims:

1. Team Secret (PMWL)

2. Celtz (PMWL)

3. BTR RA (PMWL)

4. Morph (PMWL)

5. KOG (PMWL)

6. ULU (PMWL)

7. Box Gaming (PMWL)

8. No Chance (PMWL)

9. Free Style (PMWL)

10. RCS (PMWL)

11. Secret TH (PMPL)

12. Arov (PMPL)

13. Bapak Ah (PMPL)

14. NED (PMPL)

15. Aura (PMPL)

16. Aerowolf (PMPL)

Daily prize pool distribution:

1st: 350 USD

2nd: 200 USD

3rd: 100 USD

MVP: 100 USD (team with highest number of kills)

Team Celtz, representing India, will be worth watching. Earlier, after failing to qualify for the World League via the PMPL league stage, they made an astonishing comeback in the PMPL South Asia finals to emerge as the regions champions and prove the worth of underdogs. It will be their first time fighting in a PUBG Mobile global event.

PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero will be held from 10th July to 9th August for both East and West regions, and will start at 6:00 pm IST and 12:30 am IST, respectively.