PUBG Mobile publisher Krafton's subsidiary announces pre-registration for Road to Valor: Empires on Android and iOS

Krafton’s subsidiary Dreamotion has announced that the pre-registration for Road to Valor: Empires is now available on Google Play-Store and App Store. The title is a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy (RTS) mobile game and the sequel to Road to Valor: World War 2.

Users can compete with players from all over the world while commanding mythical gods, beasts and heroes. The game provides dynamic characteristics that enable a large number of units to load onto the battlefield and enter into a mass battle.

Analysing the features of Road to Valor: Empires

Players can build their own armies, which include units consisting of richly diversified civilizations and myths, to be legendary campaign generals. The hero-units in the PvP game are known as guardians.

Players can select from nine guardians and more than 60 different unit formations by using a strategy deck consisting of one guardian and eight troops to try to dominate opponents and take the throne.

The title provides new civilizations and factions to construct armies with, including mythical beings such as Athena, Goddess of War; Odin, King of Asgard, and Medus.

The game provides unique units such as Cavalry that trample over Infantry, and Spears that pierce through Cavalry and Archers that bombard Spearmen with a flood of arrows.

The title is completely free to play, but some in-game items can be purchased with real money. Players can also block in-app purchases in their device settings if they do not wish to use this feature.

However, the company is yet to reveal the release date of the title. During pre-registration on Android devices, players can use the auto-install option so that when the game is available, it will be automatically downloaded to their phone.

Road to Valor: World War 2 was released in January 2019 and the game generated more than 3 million downloads on Google Play and the App Store. In this title, players can pick the appropriate command for their strategy and gather various units to build the strongest troops. The game is based on World War 2, the biggest war in history.

Krafton, the publisher of the popular battle royale PUBG Mobile, acquired Dreamotion as an independent studio in June 2021. Dreamotion, founded in 2016, has developed three titles: Gun Strider, Road to Valor: World War 2 and Ronin: The Last Samurai.

