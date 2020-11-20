PUBG Mobile Reveals the Announcement of the Biggest Event, PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC)

The PUBG MOBILE esports ecosystem began in 2018 with grassroots events across the world. 2020 saw the completion of the amateur to pro circuit with the introduction of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL). The semi-pro PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) expanded this year and the global circuit saw all teams competing for a $5M USD prize pool.

Following a successful year that saw nearly 100 million hours watched so far, over a million concurrent viewers tuning into the competition, and more than 120,000 teams registering to compete, James Yang has revealed huge plans for 2021:

Expansion:

Already the largest esports ecosystem in the world, the 2021 program will see seven new PMPL regions in CIS, Turkey, Western Europe, Arabia, North America, Latin America, and Brazil. These will complement existing PMPLs in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

The PMCO will also see additional regions including the UK, France, UAE, Africa, Bangladesh, Nepal and Mexico, and more to reveal.

Format:

Similar to 2020, the PMCOs and PMPLs will be split into two seasons, with the PMGC at the end of the year. Registration for the PMCO Spring Split will open on January 1st 2021 and close on January 24th.

A hugely expanded global program, alongside the new PMPL and PMCO regions, the ecosystem will also introduce exciting PUBG MOBILE Invitationals which will take place in summer, hosted by top pro teams.

Ambition:

2020 has seen PUBG MOBILE esports popularity grow significantly in the west, with viewership for PMPL Americas Season 2 twice as high as Season 1, but there are still huge strides to be made in the region.

Alongside new PMPLs and PMCOs in the west, PUBG MOBILE will also focus on building more studios with ESL and VSPN, and building satellite studios in key countries around the world. 2020 saw the first PUBG MOBILE esports studio built in Katowice, Poland.

More details on the PUBG MOBILE strategy to grow western viewership will be revealed soon, as part of its ambitious plan to become a tier 1 esport.

The PMGC begins at 11AM UTC on November 24th and will see 24 pro teams from across the globe competing for an incredible $2M USD, and to be crowned the best team in the world at the PMGC Finals. Fans can tune in live on the PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel. The league will run from November 24th until December 20th, and the PMGC Finals will take place in early 2021.

On November 24th, to kick off the PMGC, James Yang will reveal the prize pool for 2021 which will be the biggest prize pool in mobile esports history.