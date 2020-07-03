PUBG Mobile's global revenue sees massive rise

PUBG Mobile's rise in fame and global impact can be seen in the revenue numbers posted recently.

India holds the highest contribution in number of downloads and user base, with over 175 million downloads.

PUBG Mobile is the most-dominant smartphone eSports title in the world right now. With over 50 million daily active users, it has become revolutionary in the mobile gaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has constantly been on an exponential growth curve, blowing charts every quarter.

PUBG Mobile has managed to pull in audiences from each corner of the world, by providing exclusive region-based versions of the game. For example, the Chinese version is a little different, and has been renamed as Game for Peace.

The international success of PUBG Mobile has, as a result, brought good fortune to its publisher, Tencent Games, which has successfully doubled its Lifetime Global Revenue within the last seven months, from $1.5 billion USD to $3 billion USD. In 2020's first half alone, the Global App Revenue had reached $50 billion USD, which is an upscale of 23% from last year.

The overall spending grew by 11% between Quarter 1 and Quarter 2, compared to only 1.4% between the same sessions in 2019. Here's a graphical overview of PUBG Mobile's Global Player Spendings by Month:

Sensor Tower said:

"Global spending in the title for the first half of 2020 was more than four times greater another major mobile shooter, Garena Free Fire from Garena, which has accumulated more than $300 million so far this year. Knives Out from NetEase, meanwhile, has generated more than $260 million, and Call of Duty: Mobile from Activision, in partnership with Tencent’s Timi studio, has picked up more than $220 million in revenue to date in 2020."

However, it has to be noted that these stats include spending on the Game For Peace. This game alone has managed to earn $1.6 billion in the Chinese app store, which is 52% of the total amount.

The United States and Japan have contributed 14% and 5.6%, respectively, sitting as the second and third-most contributing regions in the list. Apple's app store has been the medium of 79% of the total earnings, whereas Android's play store contributes to the remaining 21%.

In terms of the number of downloads, Google's play store contributes 65% of the total installations, and Apple's app store takes up the rest 35%. India holds the highest contribution in the number of downloads and user base, with over 175 million downloads.