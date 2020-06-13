PUBG Mobile Road Trip Event: All you need to know

The Road Trip event in PUBG Mobile offers free character vouchers and a parachute skin.

The Road Trip event in PUBG Mobile begins on 13th June and will end on 15th June.

PUBG Mobile Road Trip Event; Image via: Charizard Freak

The Andy Character in PUBG Mobile' has finally made its way to the game. Players are really excited about this new development. The character can be purchased by navigating the 'store' section of the game and spending a few character vouchers.

It is well known that character vouchers are necessary to claim new characters in PUBG Mobile. Character vouchers can be obtained by participating in various PUBG Mobile events. For those who do not have character vouchers, they can now do so courtesy PUBG Mobile's new 'Road Trip' event.

The Road Trip event in PUBG Mobile rewards players with a Jungle Treasure crate and a parachute skin. Upon unboxing them, players receive various rewards that include character vouchers.

On that note, let us have a look at the PUBG Mobile Road Trip event, along with a guide to get character vouchers.

PUBG Mobile – Road Trip Event (13th June to 25th June):

PUBG Mobile Road Tripe Event

In the latest version of PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games introduced a new event in the game called the Jungle Treasure Crate.

To get the Jungle Treasure crate in PUBG Mobile, players are required to complete a few missions. After completing each mission in the game, Diesel gets credited to a player's account, which can then be used to move forward in the Road Trip.

As shown in the image above, there are several milestones that need to be achieved on the road. After reaching a milestone, players get a Jungle Treasure crate. Players can use Diesel by clicking on the 'advance' button on the bottom left of their screens.

PUBG Mobile – Road Trip Event Rules

Road Trip Event Rules

There are some rules that need to be followed in the Road Trip Event in PUBG Mobile. They are as follows:

Complete matches or kill missions to get Diesel every day. Use the Diesel to fuel your vehicle and claim crate rewards. Only 20 Diesel can be collected every day. Missions refresh at 00:00:00 (UTC+0) daily. Tap the empty spaces in your squad to invite friends to assist your squad. Your friend can join you immediately after accepting your invite. After your friend completes matches or kill missions, you can claim Diesel. Each teammate can claim up to 10 Diesel every day. Whenever you complete a mission, Diesel gets automatically gifted to friends who assisted you. Each player can assist up to 100 friends and cannot accept new assistance requests after reaching the said limit. Friends who join the squad can be kicked out. But friends who join on the same day another friend was kicked, are only able to contribute Diesel from the next day.

The Road Trip event in PUBG Mobile begins on 13th June and will end on 25th June. During this event, players can also get a parachute skin after they traverse 30 km.