PUBG Mobile: New 185 MB update features and patch notes

The 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile rolled out on 7th July, and brought in a new map, taking the total tally to five. It also brought in the ‘Spark the Flame’ theme into the classic mode, for the Erangel and Miramar maps.

Today, PUBG Mobile pushed out another new update. These are usually released to add or remove some features, and sometimes to even enhance and optimise features. The size of the update is 185 MB, though the size and time taken to download may vary.

The size of the new PUBG Mobile update

The admin of the official PUBG Mobile India Discord server posted the following message in the pubgm-india-news channel:

“Dear players, PUBG MOBILE will release an update that optimises performance of the upcoming Ancient Secret Mode, improves the overall gameplay quality. You could check the update from your app market. Some players may not receive that update; please wait for a few hours. Thanks for your support.”

Let us the take a look at the new features which have been added into the game with this update.

Features of new PUBG Mobile 185 MB update

Ancient, secret-themed gameplay

According to this announcement, a new ancient, secret-themed gameplay will be made available soon in the game. It was earlier available in the beta version, but hasn’t been added yet to the game. You can watch the gameplay from the beta version below:

Library Gun Game

Finally, the Library Gun Game has been added to PUBG Mobile. It is not accessible yet, and will be made available for players on the 31st of this month, as was mentioned in the 0.19.0 update patch notes.

You can watch the trailer of the gun game below:

This mode will be available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The team that kills the enemy with the pan, which is the last weapon, wins the game. In case none of the teams manage to do so within the stipulated time, then the team with the highest score triumphs.