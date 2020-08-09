PUBG Mobile: Ronak leaves Team Fnatic

The recent rumours in the PUBG Mobile community have come true, as a significant roster change has taken place in Team Fnatic. The team's sniper and support player, Ronak, has departed the organisation. He announced the same on his Instagram handle.

Ronak's Instagram story

In early 2020, Fnatic failed to deliver at the PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) and was also unable to qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 Finals. The addition of Franky787 instead of Ronak also made it evident that the team was trying out substitute snipers and support players.

Also, ahead of the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS), GiLL departed from Nova Godlike, and Ronak stepped in as his replacement for the event.

And now, after a lot of trial and testing, Fnatic seems to have zoned in on its future line-up.

Ronak has been a gem in the Indian PUBG Mobile esports community. From winning two championships (PUBG Mobile Club Open {PMCO} and PMIS) with Team SouL to winning the PUBG Mobile All Stars (PMAS) with Fnatic, he has contributed his best as a team player throughout his career.

So far, Ronak has three championships to his name, and he's the only player to own this milestone with Owais. The PUBG Mobile community believes that Ronak still has lots to offer, and he'll come back stronger with another team and prove himself.

About Fnatic's PUBG Mobile roster

Fnatic, a professional esport organisation from Europe, entered India by first venturing into the PUBG Mobile scene. It signed the roster of Xspark, which had India's top players, i.e., Scout, Owais and Ronak. Initially, the team didn't perform as per expectations and failed to qualify for the PMCO Fall Globals 2019, but came back strongly to win the PMAS 2019 and then secured the second position at the PMIS 2020.