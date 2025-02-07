PUBG Mobile Rondo map: Beta test, launch month, key features, and more

After a long time, Level Infinite and Krafton are all set to launch a new 8x8 KM map in PUBG Mobile. The new map, Rondo, will offer diverse content and support up to 100 players and will be released in March 2025, on the seventh anniversary of the popular battle royale game. The first stage of its best test will commence on February 8, 2025, for Android devices.

PUBG Mobile has currently two 8x8 kilometres maps, Erangel and Miramar. Its inaugural map, Erangal, was introduced with the game in March 2018. The publisher then launched Miramar in May of the same year.

Seven years later, PUBG Mobile's map pool welcomes a new 8x8 addition. The Rondo map was first introduced in the game's PC and console versions in December 2023.

How to join beta test of PUBG Mobile’s Rondo map

Rondo's beta test will kick off on February 8, 2025, for Android devices. Users can download it through the link given below:

Key features

Unparalleled diversity and contrasting beauty

The Rondo map covers a total area of 64 square kilometers. It is the largest playable map ever of PUBG Mobile and offers a wide range of entertainment options for players, featuring numerous key areas.

Stadium is located near the centre of Rondo (Image via Reddit/PUBG Mobile)

A multi-purpose sports stadium will be one of the key attractions of Rondo. Jadena City, located southwest of the map, features high-rise buildings, stunning night views, and bridges stretching across the city.

Neox Factory is located in the center of the map, while Jao Tin, Rin Jiang, Yu Lin, Mey Ran, and Lo Hua Xing are some of the key locations on the map.

EMP Zone

The map features an electronic magnetic pulse (EMP) zone, which disables most electronic devices. Vehicles with engines, Markets, Recall Towers, and Signal Jammer Backpacks cannot be used in this zone.

Escalators, 6-seater bus, and Coupe SUV (Blanc)

Rondo map features Escalators, 6-seater buses, and Coupe SUVs (Blanc). Escalators are placed throughout Jadena City.

New gun: JS9 and Emergency Cover Flare

A new gun, JS9, will be available on the map. This modern stock-less submachine gun uses 9mm ammo. The map also features a throwable flare.

PUBG Mobile will soon add its third 8x8km map: Rondo (Image via PUBG Battlegrounds)

Markets

Rondo offers advanced and basic markets where one can purchase supplies, vehicles, and other items.

