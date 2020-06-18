PUBG Mobile: U Mumba disbands; GiLL joins Orange Rock, Aman heads to Marcos Gaming

U Mumba eSports will be not taking part in the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Round 1 qualifiers.

Aman "AMAN" Jain and Ashwin "Mantyop" Vijay Anand head to Marcos Gaming for the PMIS 2020.

Marcos Gaming signed up Aman

In a shocking development, U Mumba eSports (UME) has disbanded its PUBG Mobile roster, and they will not be participating at the PUBG Mobile India Series Round 1 qualifiers. It was only earlier this year, on 24th January, that UMumba eSports entered the PUBG Mobile competitive scene by signing Bhishma, KikiOP, Destr and GoldBlade.

The U Mumba eSports team that disbanded

UME is owned by Ronnie Screwvala and Supratik Sen, and is an extension of brand U Mumba. The team was conceived in late 2018, and represents the city of Mumbai in eSports events across India. U Mumba eSports also has professional eSports teams competing in CS:GO and Dota 2.

Arshpreet "GiLL" Singh

GiLL, Aman have chosen their next PUBG Mobile teams

Team talisman Arshpreet "GiLL" Singh has joined Orange Rock eSports for the PUBG Mobile World League. He had also played at the PMCO INDIA and PMPL SA for GodLike, who wen on to became PMCO Spring Split 2020 India champions.

Aman "AMAN"Jain and Ashwin "Mantyop" Vijay Anand, meanwhile, joined Marcos Gaming for the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020. Marcos Gaming is an Indian professional gaming organisation competing in PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile events. Marcos Gaming's PUBG Mobile team was formed by acquiring the roster of Zero Degree eSports on December 26, 2019.

Eleen "Vampire" Raj

Eleen "Vampire" Raj has made his way to Team GodLike. He also played for Orange Rock eSports when they became PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Champions. GodLike has also qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.