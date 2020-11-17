PUBG Mobile: Sangwan and Bleazi leave SouL ESports

SouL Esports, one of India's most loved esports organizations, is going through some structural changes, after PUBG Mobile India announced its return to the country. A few days ago, Mortal announced that he would be stepping down from the position of In-Game Leader, and make himself the sixth member of Team SouL.

Today SouL Esports Offical posted on its Instagram that:

"We bid farewell to Sangwan and Blaezi from SouL Esports PUBG Mobile's competitive lineup"

Two of SouL Esports' most prominent players have left the team

A few weeks ago, Blaezi, on his Instagram account, announced that his contract with Team SouL ended, and that he would be parting ways with the team.

Dhruv 'Sangwan', one of the premier PUBG Mobile pros, has been part of teams like ETG Brawlers, VSG Crawlers, Fnatic, and Element Esports. He got his first taste of success in PMAS 2019 with Team Fnatic, where he replaced Paritosh and won the title. He joined Team SouL in early 2020. He also secured 13th place in PMIS 2020 with Element Esports

Varad 'Blaezi' Kadtan was a part of Team Zerodegree in PMCO Fall 2019. He was also a part of Team Godx, who were the semifinalists of the PMIS 2020. In December 2019, Team Zerodegree was acquired by Marcos Gaming. Zero Degree came 6th in PMCO Fall 2019 and 8th in PMAS 2019. His Godx teammate, and 8bit Elite member, Mafia, is the one who referred him to Team SouL.

Team SouL is India's most popular PUBG Mobile team. It is owned by Naman 'Mortal' Mathur, who is one of the most famous PUBG Mobile players in the world. He has more than 6.2 million subscribers on YouTube, and 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Team SouL was the winner of PMIS 2019 and PMCO Spring 2019. They had also secured 2nd place in PMCO Fall 2019. This year has been difficult for Team SouL when it came to performing at the highest level. They were not able to emulate the same run they had in 2019, owing to multiple factors.