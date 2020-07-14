PUBG Mobile: Sanjivani Invitational Day 1 overall standings

During this pandemic, the number of online PUBG Mobile tournaments has reached its peak. And now, Global Esports and Villagers Esports have partnered to host the Sanjivani Invitational for top Indian PUBG Mobile teams. The first day has concluded, and the results are surprising. Some underdogs have managed to top the leaderboard, whereas popular teams have failed to perform so far.

At the end of Day 1, Team SWAT Official are in top position with 18 kills and 53 total points. Team 8Bit has also made a comeback with their new lineup. With good rotations into the zones and right strategies, they've managed to notch 37 placement points, which is the highest by any team so far. With a total of 47 points, they're only six points from snatching top spot.

Reckoning Esports and Loopstorm, the team that dominated at the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS), are also locked in a tight fight for the first spot. They have 44 and 39 total points, respectively. U Mumba Esports are fifth with 20 kills, which is the maximum number of kills secured by any team on the day.

Favourites disappoint on Day 1 of Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile event

Fan favourite teams like Hydra official, Orange Rock, Team IND, SynerGE, TSM-Ent and Team SouL have underperformed and failed to meet expectations. However, due to the ongoing PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL), it is expected that most of them are going through different game strategies, which will need time to materialise.

Hydra and OR are in the first half of the table with 31 and 26 points, respectively. Team IND and SynerGE are struggling in the second half with ten kills each. SouL and TSM disappointed fans with lousy performances throughout the day, despite having some of the best players from the country. Both sit at the bottom of the table with seven and five points, respectively.