PUBG Mobile: Scout leaves Fnatic

One of India's star PUBG Mobile players Tanmay "Scout" Singh has left Fnatic.

The announcement came through Fnatic's social media where they posted the following.

"Today, we say goodbye to Scout. Since Fnatic arrived in India, we have seen your passion and your dedication become an inspiration for millions. You have just not made the name scout known by the world, you have made your entire country one to be listened to.You're creating a legacy, and we're pleased it's been Black and Orange for this time. Thank you and good luck. Once a Fnatic, Always Fnatic."

"This was something I cannot ever forget in my life. It's a mixed emotion which I cannot express in words ❤️A Roller Coaster Ride #alwaysfnatic," Scout replied on social media.

Scout is a veteran in the PUBG Mobile circuit, having over two years of experience as an esports athlete. He started his professional journey in PMSC Asia 2018 where he played from Team IND.

Although he was part of Fnatic for more than a year, the synergy between him and other players was never there. Scout moved to Orange Rock Esports for PUBG Mobile World League on a loan from Fnatic.

The reason for Scout playing with Orange Rock was his synergy and friendship with Orange Rock Captain Mavi and his team. As a result, Orange Rock secured second place in PMWL 2020.

About Scout

Goodbye @scouttanmay. 🖤🧡



Since Fnatic arrived in India, we have seen your passion inspire millions.



You've not just made the name Sc0ut known by the world, you've made your entire country one to be listened to.



Thank you and good luck!



Once a Fnatic, #ALWAYSFNATIC. #Sc0utOP pic.twitter.com/pbZDWGsIxT — FNATIC (@FNATIC) December 4, 2020

Advertisement

Scout is one of the most experienced players in the PUBG Mobile community. He is active since 2018 and is known for his extraordinary gameplay. He has more than 32.5 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 24 lakh followers on Instagram. He represented Fnatic in PMCO 2019 Fall, PMPL 2020

About Fnatic's PUBG Mobile roster

Fnatic, a professional esports organization from Europe, entered India by first venturing into the PUBG Mobile scene. It signed the roster of Xspark, which had India's top players, i.e. Scout, Owais, and Ronak.

Initially, the team didn't perform as expected and failed to qualify for the PMCO Fall Globals 2019. But they came back strong to win the PMAS 2019 and then secured the second position at the PMIS 2020.