PUBG Mobile Season 12 Recap

While the excitement of PUBG MOBILE’s season 13 is taking the gaming world by storm, it is time to look back on some of the highlights of an ever-successful Season 12.

With PUBG MOBILE celebrating their unforgettable 2nd anniversary this year, for which an overall festive scene was applied to the gamers user interface. A range of in-game elements based around the theme of "2gether we play". It was specifically designed to be all about fun and collaboration.

One of the most popular places to be was the Anniversary Amusement park.

The total number of visitors who entered the Anniversary Amusement Park was 1.5 Billion!

The Anniversary amusement park consisted of many exciting features which guaranteed that all its facilities were always packed with players. It consisted of interactive arcade machines, a shooting range, a trampoline, and a launcher that launched your character into the sky and then allowed you to glide back to safety with the help of your parachute.

The Total number of rides on the launcher - 1 Billion

This was a party to remember. Another feature that drew eyeballs was Hunt Game, an in-game that put every player’s shooting skills to test. Players had to control the crosshair to take down the birds flying on their screen. Shooting these birds and crates is what it took to earn points.

Total number of times Hunt Game was played - 150 Million

With the central theme of ‘Together We Play’, the mini games saw a lot of traction from players.

Total number of Mini-Games played - 900 Million

In season 12, the DBS, which was an all-new airdrop weapon, was introduced. It was a double-barreled shotgun that could only be obtained through Airdrops. The gun used a 12-gauge shotgun ammo and could be equipped with Red Dot, Holographic Sight, 2X to 6X scope.

The weapon had a very high recoil, and the magazine size was 14. It took five hits on the head without a helmet and six hits on the body without the armor to knock out the opponent. DBS gave players the opportunity to produce massive bursts of damage in a short time span.

The Total number of people killed by DBS - 50 Million

This shotgun was very difficult to obtain as it was only available in an airdrop and caused a huge amount of damage. It was a guaranteed game winner and chicken dinner.

The total Chicken Dinners - 60 Million

In the second half of the season, Gameplay intensified in the icy terrains of Vikendi as PUBG MOBILE went up by several notches with the launch of the Arctic Mode. This new mode was about extreme survival because players dropping down for this challenge fought against two elements- enemies, and an acute cold environment which swiftly brings down body temperatures, making one susceptible to death by hypothermia.

Players really earnt themselves a hot chicken dinner after surviving enemies as well as a severely cold blizzard

The Drone was also added to Artic mode to help players collect more intel.

Total Chicken Dinners in Arctic mode were - 60 Million

In Arctic mode, players could also roast chickens to keep themselves warm! This new leg that was added, really made the chicken dinner worth it.

The Total number of Roasted chickens were - 500 Million

These were just a few select but special memories of Season 12, there were very many more that together made for an abundance of fun, collaboration, and a top-notch skill set.

Now with everything we have learnt and loved from Season 12, it’s time to make all of that count as we deep dive into the recently launched Season 12 that is already underway. Because with PUBG MOBILE, it is always time for ‘Together We Play!’.