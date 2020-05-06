PUBG Mobile Season 13 leaked emotes and vehicle skins

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Leaked Rewards

PUBG Mobile players are very excited about the release of Season 13 Royale Pass. The upcoming Royale Pass will bring some of the rare rewards that have never been seen in the PUBG Mobile game.

The upcoming Season 13 Royale Pass is set to release on 13th May. Before the release of the Royale Pass, the developers will probably take the servers down for maintenance. After a particular time period on 13th May, the RP section of PUBG Mobile will get unlocked and players would be able to purchase the pass under the shop section of the game.

The whole new Season 13 Royale Pass is about to bring a bunch of new outfits, skins, character, emotes and a lot more to the game. On that note, let us take a look at some of the leaked emotes and vehicle skins that will be featured in Season 13 Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass Leaked Emotes and Vehicle Skins

#1 Show Mercy Emote

The show mercy emote has been specially introduced for instances when players are out of resources and are on the verge of losing to opponents. However, you shouldn't assume that your enemies will spare you. The primary objective of every PUBG Mobile player is to kill everyone on the battleground and grind for victory.

#2 Aeroplane Skin

A new Aeroplane skin is expected to arrive as one of the rewards in Season 13 Royale Pass. A well-known Youtuber, Stango, claimed in one of his videos that players could unlock the airplane finish in the 14th level. Moreover, there's another piece of good news for the players as this reward may be there in the free version of Royale Pass as well.

#3 The Golden Mirado

Mirado is probably one of the most used vehicles on the Miramar map. The main reason behind this is that the car offers the highest acceleration speed among all available vehicles in the game.

In the upcoming update, it is confirmed that PUBG Mobile is going to add the Golden Mirado which will spawn randomly on the map.